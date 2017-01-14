Obi Ezegwuna Il of Issele Uku Receives Staff of Office

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has commended the people of Issele Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state for ensuring peace since the demise of their last king in 2014 till date.

He said peace was necessary to enable his administration bring in adequate development to the area.

Okowa stated this recently, while presenting the Staff of Office to the newly crowned Obi of Issele uku, His Royal Majesty, Obi Engr. Nduka Ezeagwuna.

He emphasised that there was no way a community without peace can attract meaningful development to the area.

The governor called on those having disputes in the community to use the opportunity of the coronation, to settle them in the interest of the people and for meaningful development.

Okowa, while congratulating Obi Ezeagwuna II, on his ascension to the throne of his forefather, urged him to rule his people with the fear of God, noting that Issele Uku people had been blessed to have kings who listen to them.

He reminded the young monarch that there will always be challenges but at such times, he must listen to his people, consult widely and the people will always be proud of him.

The governor thanked the people of Issele Uku for their support to his government and promised to work harder to fulfill his campaign promises and bring the much needed dividend of democracy to the peace loving people of Issele Oligbo Kingdom and to all Deltans in general.

At the occasion, Prof Isikwe Adigwe presented a paper on ‘’Odin nma Oligbo Di Anyi na Ka’’ in which he reminded all sons and daughters of Issele Uku that the peace and progress of the town lies with them, while he reiterated that all hands must be on deck to take the town to a higher level

In response, Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna, thanked the governor for being part of the ceremony and also thanked the people and the representatives of the Oba of Benin Oba Ewuare II who during his one week stay in Benin gave him an eye opening orientation towards assuming office.

He thanked the Obi of Onitsha for finding time to attend. He also thanked the good people of Issele uku including those in diaspora for joining hands to make his coronation a huge success.

The following day, the young monarch performed his first official outing by giving Awards to deserving sons and daughters of Issele Uku who contributed immensely both in the past and present to the development of his kingdom.

A statement signed by Chas Nwam, said at the end of his first official assignment and thanks giving service, the monarch was presented with a 2016 Infinity SUV jeep as his official vehicle by one of the awardees, Chief Ike Odoe and the twenty eight days traditional rites leading to the coronation was brought to a close.

