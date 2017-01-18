Obiano: “I Remain Fully in APGA”, Debunks APC Rumor

Governor Obiano Debunks APC Defection Rumor. The Anambra State Governor Chief Willie Obiano has debunked rumours of his defection from the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA to another political party. The Governor has also reaffirmed his position to seek re-election on the platform of APGA in the 2017 governorship election in the state. A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Strategic Communications and Legislative Matters Prince Oliver Okpala says the rumoured intention of the Governor’s defection is a figment of the imagination of the opposition which can only be consigned to the rumour mill where it has been. The statement says Governor Obiano has no intention of dumping the party which has brought so much dividends of democracy to Anambra people. ALSO READ: Blackberry Users, Before You Panic Over Whatsapp, See This According to the statement, the rumour that Chief Obiano is in talks with another political party with a view to jump ship is a wishful thinking of the rumour mongers and at best a calculated attempt by the opposition to cause disaffection and confusion amongst the Governor’s teeming supporters. The statement affirms that Governor Obiano has over the years implemented the APGA manifesto which has imparted positively […]

