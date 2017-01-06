Obiano upgrades Agric college to polytechnic

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka— GOVERNOR Willie Obiano of Anambra State has upgraded the state College of Agriculture, Mgbakwu in Awka North Local Government Area, to Polytechnic.

The governor’s media aide, Mr. James Eze, said it was part of the state government’s efforts to improve the state’s manpower capacity to meet the growing dynamics of the time.

He explained that technicalities involved in the transformation of the College of Agriculture to a polytechnic had been concluded.

Already, courses to be offered by the new polytechnic at the Ordinary and Higher National Diploma levels had been announced.

The upgrading of the college brings to two the number of polytechnics in the state. There is the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, which was established by the former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, and was later taken over by the Federal Government.

