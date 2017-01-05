Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

OBJ, Osinbajo, Gowon, others praised and mocked for New Year song – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


New Jersey Herald

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
OBJ, Osinbajo, Gowon, others praised and mocked for New Year song
Vanguard
It's the country of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti and pop stars Davido and Wizkid. But a more unusual set of singers grabbed the spotlight in Nigeria this week with their New Year message. Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo led a choir including former president …
Former Nigerian leaders sing for peace, acknowledge 'mess'Herald-Whig
Nigeria's Veteran Leaders Sing Hymn Of Peace – But For Some It Strikes A Sour NoteChristianToday
Cyclist, 105, sets recordThe Times (subscription)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.