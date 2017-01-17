Oboabona To Sunshine: Forget Defeat By Enyimba, Focus On 3SC – Complete Sports Nigeria
Oboabona To Sunshine: Forget Defeat By Enyimba, Focus On 3SC
As Sunshine Stars prepare to tackle 3SC of Ibadan in their 1st home match of the season on Wednesday, former captain of the Akure based team, Godfrey Oboabona, charges the team to put behind their opening season defeat at Enyimba and focus on the …
