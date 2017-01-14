Oboh is youngest, first black African woman at LPGA tourney



Georgia Oboh’s star continues to shine. The Nigerian, who in December last year finished as the third best player at the European Junior Open Championship in Costa Del Sol, Spain, is at the verge of becoming the first black African woman to feature in a Ladies Professional Golfers Association of America (LPGA) Tour event.

The 15-year-old Georgia has been invited to participate in LPGA’s first tournament of the Year, the Pure Silk Bahamas classic and her acceptance of the offer makes her the youngest, first black girl or woman of African origin to be ever invited to participate or compete either as an amateur or professional in a tournament of this magnitude.

Speaking on Oboh’s new challenge, the Nigerian Golf Federation’s (NGF) Youth Development Officer, Emy Ekong, said Oboh has already agreed to feature in the qualifier, which holds on January 23 and will involve 48 professionals and one amateur.

Ekong enthused: “The main competition is January 26 to 29 at the same venue. Should Georgia qualify, she will participate in the main tournament and more records and milestones will be achieved.”

The letter of invitation made available to The Guardian reads: “On behalf of the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic we wish to extend an invitation into the Monday Qualifier to Georgia. After careful review we are extremely impressed with her qualifications and we would be delighted to have her participate.

“Should she accept, the fee is $230 payable to the LPGA Tour. I will also send all necessary forms (qualifier information and registration link).

I look forward to hearing from you.”

According to Ekong, Oboh, who is an Ikoyi Golf Club, Lagos product, has already started her preparations to debut in the LPGA Tour. A good performance in the Bahamas will expectedly open more doors for the Manchester, England-based golfer.

