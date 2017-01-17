Obure left Raila camp ‘because he lost presidential poll twice’ – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Obure left Raila camp 'because he lost presidential poll twice'
The Star, Kenya
Kisii Senator Chris Obure left Cord leader Raila Odinga's camp because the former PM has lost twice in the presidential race, he has said. Obure said he devoted his time and energy to campaign for Raila in Kisii in the two past elections, but the ODM …
Senator reveals why he left CORD for Jubilee and why Uhuru will be president in 2017
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG