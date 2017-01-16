Oby Ezekwesili Joins Lai Mohammed To Sambisa (Photos)

BBOG: Ezekwesili & Lai Mohammed At Sambisa. The Federal Government has invited the BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) group for a one-day tour and search for missing Chibok girls at the Sambisa Forest base of dreaded terrorist group, Boko Haram. The trip will enable the campaigners to have firsthand information on the efforts being made by the Nigerian military to rescue the girls. Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed, convener of BBOG, Dr. (Mrs.) Oby Ezekwesili and others are pictured this morning with others as they are about to board a NAF plane to the vast and dreaded region. ALSO READ: See UNIMAID Professor Killed in Mosque Blast The trip, being planned by the military, will see the Ministers of Defence and Information as well the Chief of Air Staff joining the invited BBOG members and a select group of journalists, first to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Command Centre in Yola to witness first-hand the efforts being made to search for the girls by the NAF and then join the day and night sorties with the NAF to the Sambisa Forest. See Photos Below:

