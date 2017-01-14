OC Ukeje, Others storm Berlinale

By Benjamin Njoku

Talented actor, OC Ukeje will be joining six filmakers selected from three African countries to participate in the 15th edition of the Berlinale Talents Programme.

The Talents programme is billed to take place in the theatres of HAU Hebbel am Ufer, Berlin, Germany, from February 11 to 16, 2017.

Taxi Driver director, Daniel Oriahi is among three Nigerians including star actor, OC Ukeje and Adefoyeke Ajao selected for the programme. The seven filmmakers are part of the 250 emerging professionals from 71 countries selected for the programme.

Participants from other Africans are Marie Laurentine Bayala (Burkina Faso), Khanyo Mjamba (South Africa), Ulan Garba Matta (Nigeria), Zamo Mkhwanazi (South Africa).

Exploring the theme “Courage: Against All Odds”, the Talents will participate in a six-day program featuring over 100 events, with many open to the public.

According to the Festival Director, Dieter Kosslick, “Since 2003 we have welcomed 5,128 young Talents to Berlin, with over 100 returning to the festival or the film market each year. This extended network symbolizes cultural exchange across all borders, keeps the festival cutting-edge and is living proof that talent development always pays off.”

The post OC Ukeje, Others storm Berlinale appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

