Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


SIGNAL

#OccupyCBN: FCT Police Command warns group against threat to shut down CBN headquarters
Vanguard
Abuja -The FCT Police Command on Thursday warned organizers of a protest march to occupy the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) headquarters in Abuja, to desist from such plan as the protesters would be arrested and prosecuted in …
