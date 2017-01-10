#OccupyCBN: Nigerian Wailers Condemn Corrupt Activities In Central Bank of Nigeria, Calls For Mass Protest
We wholeheartedly call on the good people of Nigeria to come out en masse for a protest (#OccupyCBN) to stop this impunity: the Fraudulent Forex Trading, Round Tripping and racketeering going on in the Central Bank of Nigeria aided by its Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele and bring to an end the Manipulation of Forex, illegally…
