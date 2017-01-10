#OccupyCBN: Nigerian Wailers Condemn Corrupt Activities In Central Bank of Nigeria, Calls For Mass Protest

We wholeheartedly call on the good people of Nigeria to come out en masse for a protest (#OccupyCBN) to stop this impunity: the Fraudulent Forex Trading, Round Tripping and racketeering going on in the Central Bank of Nigeria aided by its Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele and bring to an end the Manipulation of Forex, illegally…

The post #OccupyCBN: Nigerian Wailers Condemn Corrupt Activities In Central Bank of Nigeria, Calls For Mass Protest appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

