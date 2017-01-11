Odds against Renard in quest for third title – News24 Nigeria
News24 Nigeria
Odds against Renard in quest for third title
Paris – Herve Renard is looking to do something in Gabon that no coach has done before and win a third Africa Cup of Nations title with a third different country. The Frenchman leads Morocco into the tournament having won the title with the Ivory Coast …
