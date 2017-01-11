Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Odds against Renard in quest for third title – News24 Nigeria

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


News24 Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Odds against Renard in quest for third title
News24 Nigeria
Paris – Herve Renard is looking to do something in Gabon that no coach has done before and win a third Africa Cup of Nations title with a third different country. The Frenchman leads Morocco into the tournament having won the title with the Ivory Coast
Top Tenner: Most memorable games in African Nations Cup historyESPN FC (blog)
Renard: To Win 2017 AFCON, Ghana Needs Luck360Nobs.com
Ghana need 'mother' luck to win Afcon – Havre RenardGhanaWeb
Ghana News Agency –Citizen TV (press release) –The Tide –Myjoyonline.com
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.