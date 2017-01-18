Pages Navigation Menu

Odili v Peterside: Court adjourns matter to January 23

Posted on Jan 18, 2017

A HIGH Court sitting in Port Harcourt has adjourned to January 23, 2017, for hearing, the libel suit brought against the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. DakukuPeterside by former Rivers State Governor, Dr. Peter Odili. The Chief Judge of Rivers State, Hon. Justice AdamaIyayi-Laminkara, who is also the trial […]

