Odili v Peterside: Court adjourns matter to January 23

A HIGH Court sitting in Port Harcourt has adjourned to January 23, 2017, for hearing, the libel suit brought against the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. DakukuPeterside by former Rivers State Governor, Dr. Peter Odili. The Chief Judge of Rivers State, Hon. Justice AdamaIyayi-Laminkara, who is also the trial […]

The post Odili v Peterside: Court adjourns matter to January 23 appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

