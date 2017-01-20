Odion Ighalo: Striker travels with Watford for Bournemouth trip

Ighalo is a transfer target for Premier League club, West Brom after losing his place in Watford’s starting XI.

Amidst transfer speculations surrounding him, Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has included Odion Ighalo in his squad for the Premier League trip to Bournemouth.

West Brom according to reports have contacted Watford for the striker and negotiations are currently going on.

Despite the reports, the 27-year-old has been included in Watford’s trip to Bournemouth.

Ighalo last scored for the Hornets four months ago (against West Ham on Saturday, September 10) and will be hoping to get his side back to winning ways.

Watford have lost five consecutive Premier League away games and are 14th in the table.

Ahead of the Premier League clash with Bournemouth Mazzarri praised the Eddie Howe‘s side for their style of football.

"In my opinion, [Bournemouth] play some of the best football in the UK. They have a lot of experience and they are growing,” the Italian coach said ahead of the game.

“We will play at their stadium this time and I am very curious to see how we will perform against one of the teams that plays the best football."

