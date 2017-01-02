Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ODM extends application deadline for aspirants – Hivisasa.com

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Hivisasa.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
ODM extends application deadline for aspirants
Hivisasa.com
Orange House, ODM's headquarters in Nairobi. The party has extended the deadline for submission of applications by aspirants seeking to participate in the February primaries. The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has extended the deadline for …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.