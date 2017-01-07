Pages Navigation Menu

ODM leaders, Kenyans send birthday messages to Raila as he turns 72 – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Africa


The Star, Kenya

ODM leaders, Kenyans send birthday messages to Raila as he turns 72
The Star, Kenya
ODM leaders and Kenyans have sent birthday messages to opposition leader Raila Odinga as he turned 72 on Saturday. Using the hash tag #HappyBirthdayRaila, some praised Raila for his fight on corruption and democracy, while others took the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

