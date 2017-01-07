ODM leaders, Kenyans send birthday messages to Raila as he turns 72 – The Star, Kenya
ODM leaders, Kenyans send birthday messages to Raila as he turns 72
The Star, Kenya
ODM leaders and Kenyans have sent birthday messages to opposition leader Raila Odinga as he turned 72 on Saturday. Using the hash tag #HappyBirthdayRaila, some praised Raila for his fight on corruption and democracy, while others took the …
