ODM party leader Raila Odinga – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

ODM party leader Raila Odinga
The Star, Kenya
DID the new ODM nomination regulations fly in the party's face? Well, we are informed that a large number of members have failed to return nomination papers as required over fears that the primaries may not be free and fair – or they see them as a trap.
