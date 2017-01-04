ODM party leader Raila Odinga – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
ODM party leader Raila Odinga
The Star, Kenya
DID the new ODM nomination regulations fly in the party's face? Well, we are informed that a large number of members have failed to return nomination papers as required over fears that the primaries may not be free and fair – or they see them as a trap.
Mbadi: ODM will hold free, fair and credible nominations
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG