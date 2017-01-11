Pages Navigation Menu

Odunayo Continues Fine Form at Pro Wrestling League – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jan 11, 2017


Odunayo Continues Fine Form at Pro Wrestling League
Odunayo Continues Fine Form at Pro Wrestling League Nigeria's most celebrated wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye has continued where she stopped in 2016 at the Indian Pro Wrestling League by overpowering UP's Pinki in the 53 kg Women's category 16-0 …
