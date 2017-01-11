Odunayo Continues Fine Form at Pro Wrestling League – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Odunayo Continues Fine Form at Pro Wrestling League
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Odunayo Continues Fine Form at Pro Wrestling League Nigeria's most celebrated wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye has continued where she stopped in 2016 at the Indian Pro Wrestling League by overpowering UP's Pinki in the 53 kg Women's category 16-0 …
Nigeria maintains winning streak in Indian League
