Of Course Trevor Noah Tore Trump A New One After THAT Speech [Video]
It’s not like Trevor Noah to let the Donald off the hook, and our local lad must have been watching wide-eyed as Trump delivered his inauguration speech this past Friday.
In case you missed that you can see it in full HERE, along with a dissection from the team at The Atlantic.
But you came here to see Trevor do his thing, and thankfully he didn’t disappoint.
Hit it T-No:
I wouldn’t say singing and dancing is your bread and butter, Trevor, but I like that you gave it your all.
I’d love to see a Trump tweet shooting you down, but he seems to save those for CNN and Saturday Night Live.
We can dream.
[source:youtube]
