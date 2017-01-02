[VIDEO] Kericho cop suspended after assaulting female motorist – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
[VIDEO] Kericho cop suspended after assaulting female motorist
The Star, Kenya
Police officers are still investigating the alleged scuffle between a lady motorist and a female officer in Brooke area, Kericho county. "We are at the advanced stages of the investigations and we will be getting back to you after we are done," Kericho …
Kenya: Police Commander Shields Officer From Harassment Accusations
Social media up in arms after traffic police mishandles woman
Police make U-turn, interdict officer caught 'assaulting' female motorist
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG