Official: Schneiderlin Completes £24 Million Move To Everton

Manchester United outcast, Morgan Schneiderlin has secured an exit from Old Trafford, joining Everton for £24 million.

The midfielder struggled to break into the first team under Mourinho and only player a total of 11 minutes in the Premier League, coming on as a substitute on three different occasions.

The frenchman is the second player to join Everton, after Ademola Lookman joined from Charlton Athletic. The 27-year-old signed a four-and-a-half year deal.

Mourinho said of his impending exit this week: “I’m sad and I’m happy. I’m sad because I like him and he could be an option for us in a long season. I’m happy because this is what he wants, he wants to play every game and wants to be an important player in the team.

“If this is what he wants I’m happy for a very good professional and someone that I can only say good things about.”

Schneiderlin told Everton’s official website: “Everton is a big club in the history of English football. I’ve always loved the atmosphere in the stadium.

“I’ve always liked playing here. I can’t wait to play and to represent this great club.

“There is a manager in place here that I know, I know he can get the best out of me, I know his style and how he likes to play football. He was very good with me from the start and I enjoyed playing football under him.

“When I spoke with the manager and the people in place at Everton I understood immediately that they have a very good plan for the future of the football club.

“I just want to play football. I want to put my print on this club and do everything to get Everton where it belongs.”

The post Official: Schneiderlin Completes £24 Million Move To Everton appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

