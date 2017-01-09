Pages Navigation Menu

Oga Bello Hit The Dab During Nollywood Dance Rehearsals (Photos)

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

During one of their break session on set, Oga Bello hit the dance floor to showoff his very first dab. Oya Dab!!!  

