Ogbe-Ijoh community decries arrest of leaders

THE people of Ogbe-Ijoh in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State, have said rather than the police arresting their leaders, those who perpetrated the destruction of police vehicles, instigated violence and uprooted the boundary pillars used in demarcating the disputed land between them and Aladja community should be arrested and prosecuted.

Describing as unfortunate the arrest of three executive members of the community and four others from Isaba by the state police command, the coordinator, Concerned Members for Peace in Ogbe-Ijoh Kingdom, Friday Denighan, appealed to the police to stop “intimidating” leaders of their community.

He said: “We hope the state government is not running out of ideas because, the arrest of Ogbe-Ijoh community leaders who have maintained peace since the December 20, 2016 enlarged meeting with royal fathers, is unwarranted. The police should rather, arrest those who have blocked the only access road to Ogbe-Ijoh and also uprooted the boundary pillars in the disputed land.

“We are appealing to the state government to demarcate the 289 hectares of land between Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja communities, provide security post and implement the various reports of enquiries set up by the state government to look into the matter.”

