Ogbe-Ijoh/Aladja crisis: Group alleges attempt to increase buffer zone

THE Concerned Members for Peace in Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Kingdom has raised alarm over alleged attempts to increase the mandatory 289 hectares of land which is to be acquired by Delta State Government from Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh communities describing it as unwarranted and uncalled for.

Accusing the panel of inquiry into the crisis as being behind the plot, coordinator of the group, Friday Deinghan, in a statement yesterday, said: “The panel is deviating from the core areas in contention despite being provided with the guidelines by the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa who, on September 7, 2016, at the Government House Annex, Warri, emphasized that the disputed land in question should not be extended.

