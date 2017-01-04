Ogbe-Ijoh/Aladja crisis: Group urges govt to commence demarcation of land

THE Concerned Members for Peace and Development in Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Kingdom has appealed to Delta State Government to commence the demarcation of the mandatory acquisition of 285 hectares of land between Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja communities of Warri South-West and Udu Local Government Areas of the state respectively.

Accusing the people of Aladja of refusing the government’s directive to attend the compulsory weekly security meeting at the Warri Naval base, coordinator of the group, Friday Denighan, in a statement yesterday, said: “Now that peace is on the horizon and all hands seem to be on deck, they are shying away from the peace process.

“We are using this opportunity to appeal to Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to actualize his promise to restore peace in the area.”

