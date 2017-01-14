Oghuma emerges APC candidate for Etsako Fed. Const.

Mr Johnson Oghuma, on Saturday emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Jan. 28 bye-election for the Etsako Federal Constituency. Oghuma emerged the winner with 334 votes defeating his opponent, Mr Blessing Agbomhere, who polled 75 votes The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seat was declared vacant by the Speaker of the House of Representative, Mr Yakubu Dogara, in Dec.

