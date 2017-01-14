Pages Navigation Menu

Oghuma emerges APC candidate for Etsako Fed. Const.

Posted on Jan 14, 2017

Mr Johnson Oghuma, on Saturday emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Jan. 28 bye-election for the Etsako Federal Constituency. Oghuma emerged the winner with 334 votes defeating his opponent, Mr Blessing Agbomhere, who polled 75 votes The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seat was declared vacant by the Speaker of the House of Representative, Mr Yakubu Dogara, in Dec.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS.

