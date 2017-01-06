Pages Navigation Menu

Ogoni clean-up: Buhari should not appoint a lazy environment minister – MOSOP

Posted on Jan 6, 2017

President of Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, Legborsi Saro Pyagbara, has hailed the outgoing Minister of Environment, Hajia Amina Mohammed, with an appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari not to appoint a lazy replacement. Mohammed, Chairman of the Governing Council of the reformed Hydrocarbon Pollution Restoration Project (HYPREP), was on December 15, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

