Ogoni Day 2017: Dakuku Peterside hails peaceful Ogoni struggle

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Ahead of the 2017 Ogoni Day Celebration, governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 general elections, Dr Dakuku Peterside said he “identifies with and supports the Ogoni struggle because it represents the struggle of all us.” Dr. Peterside, who spoke in Port Harcourt, called on Ogonis to unite and work with other ethnic groups to accelerate the aspirations and the accomplishment of the dream of the founding fathers of the Ogoni struggle.

