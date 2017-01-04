Ogonis’ll continue non-violence struggle – Activist – Vanguard
|
P.M. News
|
Ogonis'll continue non-violence struggle – Activist
Vanguard
Mr Celestine Akpobari, a human right and environmental activist on Wednesday said the Ogonis would continue with their struggle without violence until they achieved the “Ogoni Bill of Right”. Akpobari, who made the resolve in an interview with newsmen …
Ogoni people's non-violent struggle represents our agitation – Peterside
Ogoni Day 2017: Dakuku Peterside hails peaceful Ogoni struggle
Ogoni Day: Peterside eulogises Ogoni struggle
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG