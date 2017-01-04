Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ogonis’ll continue non-violence struggle – Activist – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments


P.M. News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ogonis'll continue non-violence struggle – Activist
Vanguard
Mr Celestine Akpobari, a human right and environmental activist on Wednesday said the Ogonis would continue with their struggle without violence until they achieved the “Ogoni Bill of Right”. Akpobari, who made the resolve in an interview with newsmen
Ogoni people's non-violent struggle represents our agitation – PetersideWorldStage
Ogoni Day 2017: Dakuku Peterside hails peaceful Ogoni struggleThe News
Ogoni Day: Peterside eulogises Ogoni struggleP.M. News

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.