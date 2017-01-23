Ogun Govt. to collaborate with FUNNAB on forest regeneration

The Ogun State Government will partner with the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNNAB), Abeokuta, to regenerate its forest reserves and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Kolawole Lawal, Commissioner for Forestry, announced this at forum on “Deforestation for Charcoal Production’’, organised by FUNAAB in Abeokuta on Monday.

Said the exploitation of immature trees without replacing them was a major cause of deforestation that often led to climate change.

“Once a tree that stores carbon dioxide is felled, carbon dioxide is released into the air in excess, while oxygen that is supposed to be released for human benefit would either seize or reduce in quantity’’.

The commissioner expressed government’s readiness to collaborate with the institution to also re-orient members of the public on how to carry out charcoal production without endangering the forest and eco-system.

He advised public to always notify the Ministry before felling any tree in line with the State’s Forestry law, to enable government to put necessary measure in place so as not to pose threat to the environment.

Prof. Kola Adebayo, the Director of Grants Management of the institution, commended the state government for protecting the forest reserves, but said there was room for improvement.

Adebayo said the programme was put together to orientate the public on the benefit of using charcoals and how to manage tree exploitation for charcoal production without necessarily depleting the forest.

He implored people to inculcate the habit of planting trees to enhance human survival.

