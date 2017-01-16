Ogun, Oyo, Enugu to feed primary school pupils

Six Nigerian states, among them Ogun, will from this week implement the Federal Government sponsored Homegrown school feeding programme.

Mr Laolu Akande, the Vice President’s spokesman disclosed this on Sunday.

The states apart from Ogun are Oyo, Ebonyi, Enugu and Osun. They joined Anambra which began the programme last year.

He said from this week, primary school pupils in those states will start enjoying one hot meal a day.

At least 5.5 million Nigerian primary school pupils would be fed for 200 school days under the free Homegrown School Feeding Programme, according to the 2016 Budget, which has an allocation of N93.1B appropriated for the feeding scheme.

The post Ogun, Oyo, Enugu to feed primary school pupils appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

