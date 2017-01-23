Ogun Pays N1.5bn Gratuity To 546 Retirees

The Ogun State Government has paid a sum of N1.5 billion to 546 retirees in the state in fulfilment of it promises to offset arrears of gratuity due to retired civil servants in the state.

The state Head of Service, Mr. Abayomi Sobande, while presenting cheques to the pensioners at the Arcade ground, Oke-mosan, Abeokuta, said that no fewer than 546 retirees were those that retired from service between July and December 2012.

He added that those that have not collected their cheque due to the year of retirement should wait for their batches as the government would not compromise in its efforts to give them their entitlement which they have laboured for in the state.

Sobande noted that the government would continue with the payment in batches based on its schedule as released by the Bureau of State Pensions, with assurance to pay as and when due.

“The Senator Ibikunle Amosun administration is not relenting in its efforts at ensuring the well-being of the retirees and will continue to put smiles on their faces,” he said.

He said government would continue paying pensioners in the state in order to cater for themselves, adding that no backlog of arrears of retirees would be left unpaid before and after the present administration end in 2019.

One of the recipients, Mrs Awojuola Celestina, appreciated the government’s gesture and gave God all the glory that she was alive to collect her entitlement.

She said it was a welcome development for receiving what was meant for them in a stable and good condition as most have lost hope in whether or not they would have it in their life time.

According to her, “I really thank and appreciate the government for this kind gesture but I appeal to the government to make as priority in paying it as and when due.”

