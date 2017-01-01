Pages Navigation Menu

Ogun residents detained, others sanctioned for violating environmental laws – The Nation Newspaper

The Nation Newspaper

Ogun residents detained, others sanctioned for violating environmental laws
Ogun State government has sanctioned 13 residents of Sango Ota area of the state, including arrest and detention of eight of them, for improper waste disposal in violation of the environmental law. The offenders were arrested between Wednesday and
Govt. Sanctions 13 Ota Residents For Improper Waste DisposalCHANNELS TELEVISION

