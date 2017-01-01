Ogun residents detained, others sanctioned for violating environmental laws – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Ogun residents detained, others sanctioned for violating environmental laws
Ogun State government has sanctioned 13 residents of Sango Ota area of the state, including arrest and detention of eight of them, for improper waste disposal in violation of the environmental law. The offenders were arrested between Wednesday and …
Govt. Sanctions 13 Ota Residents For Improper Waste Disposal
