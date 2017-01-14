Ogun to construct rehabilitation centre at Kobape
The Ogun State government says it is planning to embark on the construction of a rehabilitation centre on a 2.5 hectare of land at Kobape to rehabilitate and train destitute on skill acquisition in order to ensure that they were get rid off the state. The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Abiola […]
