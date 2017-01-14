Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ogun to construct rehabilitation centre at Kobape

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ogun State government says it is planning to embark on the construction of a rehabilitation centre on a 2.5 hectare of land at Kobape to rehabilitate and train destitute on skill acquisition in order to ensure that they were get rid off the state. The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Abiola […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Ogun to construct rehabilitation centre at Kobape appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.