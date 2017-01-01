Ogun traffic control agency rescues 155 persons in 53 road crashes

…arrests 199 traffic offenders

Olaseni Ogunyemi, Commander, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) says that the state-owned traffic control corps rescued 155 persons alive from a total 238 passengers and motorists who involved in 53 road crashes across the state in the year 2016.

The Commander added that 15 lives were lost and 68 people sustained various degrees of injuries in the 53 road crashes which involved15 Private cars, 3 Private buses, 19 Commercial Cars, 8 Commercial Buses, 17 Motorcycles, 2 Tricycles, 2 Pick-ups, 5 Medium Trucks, 4 Heavy Trucks and 5 other vehicles.

Giving the breakdown of Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) Report in Abeokuta on behalf of TRACE Commander on Sunday, Ajayi Micheal, Director, Traffic Planning, Research and Statistics, said that record had shown that the number of road traffic crashes was reduced in 2016 by 15 prcent; injuries by 18 percent and deaths by 23 percent when compared to the record of the year 2015.

In the statistics ‎which was made available to our correspondent entitled “TRACE Corps, Ogun State Year 2016 Christmas Festive Period RTC Report”, the Commander said, ‎”As at December 31st 2016, a total number of 53 road traffic crashes had been recorded.

“It involved 15 Private cars, 3 Private buses, 19 Commercial Cars, 8 Commercial Buses, 17 Motorcycles, 2 Tricycles, 2 Pickups, 5 Medium Trucks, 4 Heavy Trucks, 5 Other Vehicles and 238 number of people with 68 people injured, 155 people were rescued alive and 15 people died.

“In the same vein, 199 offenders were arrested for 215 offences. Comparing the above statistics to Year 2015 Yuletide period, RTC cases reduced in 2016 by 15% while Injuries and Deaths also reduced by 18% and 23% respectively.

“It was observed that the Massive deployment of personnel, Timely response to Crashes, 24-hr presence of TRACE officers and men on the road, Government support and encouragement, synergy with other Sister agencies actually produced positive outcomes from virtually all Divisional TRACE Commands spread over Ogun State.

“The Motoring public is therefore advised to drive responsibly as it is only the living who can celebrate”, the statistical statement concluded.

