Ohakim Slams Gov. Okorocha of Imo for Abandoning His Legacies
Former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim has called on incumbent governor, Rochas Okorocha to build on his (Ohakim) legacies, instead of trying to “erase” it. He made this known when he stopped to see a water scheme he built at Achingali in Obowo Local Government Area of the state. “You can see that the water […]
