Ohakim Slams Gov. Okorocha of Imo for Abandoning His Legacies

Former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim has called on incumbent governor, Rochas Okorocha to build on his (Ohakim) legacies, instead of trying to “erase” it. He made this known when he stopped to see a water scheme he built at Achingali in Obowo Local Government Area of the state. “You can see that the water […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

