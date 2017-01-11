Pages Navigation Menu

Ohanaeze: Group asks court to sack Nwodo, others

Posted on Jan 11, 2017

Ohanaeze

The last is yet to be heard on the election into the Ohanaeze Ndigbo National Executive Council as a group has asked the court to quash the exercise. Former information minister, Chief Nnia Nwodo had emerged victorious in the election having polled 242 votes to defeat his only rival Prof. Chiweyite Ejike, who got 13 […]

