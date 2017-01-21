Ohanaeze Ndigbo: No arm of government, no section of armed forces headed by an Igbo – TheCable



Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a pan-Igbo cultural group, has criticised the uneven nature of president Muhammadu Buhari's federal appointments. Nwodo lamented the omission of the Igbo ethnic group when filling leadership positions of key government agencies and …
