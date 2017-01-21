Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ohanaeze Ndigbo: No arm of government, no section of armed forces headed by an Igbo – TheCable

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TheCable

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ohanaeze Ndigbo: No arm of government, no section of armed forces headed by an Igbo
TheCable
Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a pan-Igbo cultural group, has criticised the uneven nature of president Muhammadu Buhari's federal appointments. Nwodo lamented the omission of the Igbo ethnic group when filling leadership positions of key government agencies and …
Ohaneze no longer a meal ticket – SERGDaily Post Nigeria
Ohanaeze crisis : Ndigbo solidly behind Nwodo – EluemunohPolitics Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.