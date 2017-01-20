Ohanaeze urges political solution to Kanu’s predicament

Ohanaeze Ndigbo is canvassing a political solution to the prolonged incarceration of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, just as it vowed not to abandon members of the group and those of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) in their struggle.

The organisation is also determined to repatriate Igbo investments for integration and development.

Briefing the press after its maiden national executive committee meeting in Enugu yesterday, the group’s President General, Dr. John Nnia Nwodo, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to free Kanu, insisting that a political solution to the issue was desirable.

His words: “Naturally if your son is incarcerated, you cannot but ask for his release and I am asking for a political solution to Nnamdi Kanu’s issue. If we continue to deal with the legality of the question, the judicial struggle, it will last for too long.

“It may precipitate political consequences which are not good for Nigerian politics and as a father of Kanu and Ndigbo, I am asking the President to seek a political solution and I am prepared to discuss it with him.

‘’This imbroglio must end. We must find a way out. I am asking him to be a father and look at his son and see whether he must use the full weight of his powers to handle this boy the way he is doing and whether he is doing so to other people from other parts of Nigeria who have done perhaps, worse things than him.”

Nwodo said Ohanaeze leadership would soon meet with the agitators to find better ways of executing their mission for the benefit of the ethnic nationality.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

