Ohaneze calls for political, economic re-structuring of Nigeria
An apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has called for political and economic restructuring of the country to facilitate economic recovery and development. A former president of the group, Chief Gary Enwo-Igariwey, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday. Enwo-Igariwey said that in the early days of the country, all regions, as well as the country, had rapid development due to the nation’s political and economic structure.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG