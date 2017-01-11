Ohaneze calls for political, economic re-structuring of Nigeria

An apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has called for political and economic restructuring of the country to facilitate economic recovery and development. A former president of the group, Chief Gary Enwo-Igariwey, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday. Enwo-Igariwey said that in the early days of the country, all regions, as well as the country, had rapid development due to the nation’s political and economic structure.

