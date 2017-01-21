Pages Navigation Menu

Ohaneze no longer a meal ticket – SERG

The South East Revival Group (SERG) has called on all Igbo leaders to support the new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, urging those in court to withdraw their matter and embrace the Chief Nnia Nwodo leadership in the interest of unity of purpose. SERG spoke while reacting to the inaugural speech of the new president who […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

