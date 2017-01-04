Oil, gas free zone implementation committee inaugurated in A/Ibom – BusinessDay

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Oil, gas free zone implementation committee inaugurated in A/Ibom
Akwa Ibom State government has set up a six-member joint committee on the implementation of Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone. The committee has commissioner for investment, commerce and industry, Eno Akpan; chairman, technical committee on Foreign …
