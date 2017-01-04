Oil, gas free zone implementation committee inaugurated in A/Ibom – BusinessDay
|
BusinessDay
|
Oil, gas free zone implementation committee inaugurated in A/Ibom
BusinessDay
Akwa Ibom State government has set up a six-member joint committee on the implementation of Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone. The committee has commissioner for investment, commerce and industry, Eno Akpan; chairman, technical committee on Foreign …
Umana: Fed Govt to establish free trade zone in Akwa Ibom
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG