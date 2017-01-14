Pages Navigation Menu

Oil marketer found guilty of N754 million oil subsidy scam

Jan 14, 2017

Akin Kuponiyi Mrs Ada Ugo-Ngali, the Managing Director of Ontario Oil and Gas Limited and the co-defendant Mr Walter Wagbatsoma, who is the Chairman of the company, on Friday, fainted in the dock. Ugo-Ngadi fainted as the presiding Judge Lateefa Okunnu was about to sentence her after finding her guilty in a N1.9billion oil subsidy scam Okunnu, noting the state of Ugo-Ngadi, adjourned sentencing till January, 2017.

