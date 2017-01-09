Pages Navigation Menu

Oil marketers behind scarcity of cooking gas, kerosene‎ – NNPC

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, explained why there is scarcity of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, and Dual Purpose Kerosene in the country. The corporation claimed oil marketers were behind the scarcity of the product. The price of cooking gas had shot up from about N3,500 in most places before the Christmas holidays, to […]

