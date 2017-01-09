Oil marketers behind scarcity of cooking gas, kerosene – NNPC
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, explained why there is scarcity of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, and Dual Purpose Kerosene in the country. The corporation claimed oil marketers were behind the scarcity of the product. The price of cooking gas had shot up from about N3,500 in most places before the Christmas holidays, to […]
Oil marketers behind scarcity of cooking gas, kerosene – NNPC
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG