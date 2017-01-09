Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oil marketers responsible for cooking gas, kerosene scarcity — NNPC – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


BuzzNigeria.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Oil marketers responsible for cooking gas, kerosene scarcity — NNPC
Vanguard
ABUJA —The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, blamed oil marketers in the country for the excruciating scarcity of kerosene and Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, also known as cooking gas and the high price of the commodities …
After petrol, high-quality diesel to hit market at weekendThe Express Tribune
NNPC Blame Oil Marketers For Gas, Kerosene Scarcity, See Why…BuzzNigeria.com
Oil, gas sector: Fresh investments stunted by stakeholders inertiaNigeria Today

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.