Oil marketers responsible for cooking gas, kerosene scarcity — NNPC – Vanguard

Oil marketers responsible for cooking gas, kerosene scarcity — NNPC
ABUJA —The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, blamed oil marketers in the country for the excruciating scarcity of kerosene and Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, also known as cooking gas and the high price of the commodities …
