Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oil pipeline burnt down in Delta 24 hours after Osinbajo’s visit

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

yemi-osinbajo

Barely 24 hours after the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbanjo, visited Delta State, gunmen suspected to be militants have set ablaze a crude oil pipeline at Ughelli. The pipeline belonging to the Niger Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, located behind the SETRACO construction yard, along the East/West express road, was seen raging with inferno at about […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Oil pipeline burnt down in Delta 24 hours after Osinbajo’s visit

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.