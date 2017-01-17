Oil pipeline burnt down in Delta 24 hours after Osinbajo’s visit
Barely 24 hours after the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbanjo, visited Delta State, gunmen suspected to be militants have set ablaze a crude oil pipeline at Ughelli. The pipeline belonging to the Niger Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, located behind the SETRACO construction yard, along the East/West express road, was seen raging with inferno at about […]
Oil pipeline burnt down in Delta 24 hours after Osinbajo’s visit
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG