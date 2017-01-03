Pages Navigation Menu

Oil price hits $58.37; highest in 18 months

Benchmark Brent sweet crude LCOc1 jumped more than two per cent to a high of 58.37 dollars, up 1.55 dollars a barrel and its highest since July 2015. Similarly, U.S. light crude oil CLc1 hit an 18-month high of 55.24 dollars up 1.52 dollars a barrel, also its highest since July 2015. The development coincides […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

