Oil price hits $58.37; highest in 18 months

Benchmark Brent sweet crude LCOc1 jumped more than two per cent to a high of 58.37 dollars, up 1.55 dollars a barrel and its highest since July 2015. Similarly, U.S. light crude oil CLc1 hit an 18-month high of 55.24 dollars up 1.52 dollars a barrel, also its highest since July 2015. The development coincides […]