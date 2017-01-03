Oil, stocks, naira tumble on first 2017 trading day – Daily Trust



Oil, stocks, naira tumble on first 2017 trading day
Daily Trust
The key indexes of crude oil, stocks and naira for brighter economy for Nigeria started the 2017 trading day on a negative note, figures have shown. The much-talked about crude oil price started on a positive note yesterday where it rallied to its …
