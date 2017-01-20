Oil price rises 2% ahead of producers’ compliance meeting
Oil prices edged up for a second day on Friday on expectations that a weekend meeting of the world’s top oil producers would demonstrate compliance to a global output cut deal. International benchmark Brent crude prices were up $1.30, or 2.4 per cent, at $55.46 a barrel at 1419 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)…
The post Oil price rises 2% ahead of producers’ compliance meeting appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG