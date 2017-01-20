Oil price rises 2% ahead of producers’ compliance meeting

Oil prices edged up for a second day on Friday on expectations that a weekend meeting of the world’s top oil producers would demonstrate compliance to a global output cut deal. International benchmark Brent crude prices were up $1.30, or 2.4 per cent, at $55.46 a barrel at 1419 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)…

