Oil prices rise as markets eye production cuts

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, the first trading day of 2017, buoyed by hopes that a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC members to cut production would drain a global supply glut. The deal to cut production kicked in on Sunday. Benchmark North Sea Brent crude LCOc1 was up 40 cents at 57.

